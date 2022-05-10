Photos: Anti-enroachment drive in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 10th May 2022 12:47 pm IST
New Delhi: An illegal structure being demolished during an anti-encroachment drive by the MCD at the New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI05_10_2022_000027B)
New Delhi: A structure being loaded in a truck during an anti-encroachment drive by the MCD at the New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard ahead of an anti-encroachment drive by the MCD at the New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Roadside vendors remove their belongings ahead of an anti-encroachment drive by the MCD at the New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: A bulldozer razes an illegal structure during an anti-encroachment drive by the MCD at the New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button