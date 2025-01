New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls from Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday.

She filed her nomination papers at the district magistrate’s (DM) office in Lajpat Nagar.

Atishi is pitted against the BJP’s Ramesh Singh Bidhuri and the Congress’ Alka Lamba.

Also Read Delhi polls: CM Atishi files nomination from Kalkaji constituency

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi leaves after filing her nomination from the Kalkaji constituency for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)