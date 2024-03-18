Photos: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2024 1:02 pm IST
Mumbai: Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Jammu & Kashmir National Conference party leader Faroq Abdullah with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbuba Mufti with Jharkhand CM Champai Soren during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Faroq Abdullah speaks during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

