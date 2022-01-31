Photos: Budget Session 2022

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others arrive at Parliament House on the first day of the Budget Session 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation ahead of the Budget Session 2022, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prahlad Joshi and Jitendra Singh are also seen. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on the first day of the Budget Session 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) **EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda, union ministers and parliamentarians at Lok Sabha, during the Budget Session 2022 of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (LSTV\/PTI Photo) **EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers and parliamentarians at Lok Sabha, during the Budget Session 2022 of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (LSTV\/PTI Photo) **EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Parliament during the Budget Session 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are also seen. (LSTV\/PTI Photo) **EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Parliament during the Budget Session 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (LSTV\/PTI Photo)