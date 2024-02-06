Photos: CM Mohan Yadav meets injured of Harda accident

Harda: Rescue work underway after blast and fire at a firecracker factory, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_06_2024_000308B) Harda: Smoke rises after blast and fire at a firecracker factory, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_06_2024_000307B) Harda: Rescue and relief work underway after a blast took place at a firecracker factory, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_06_2024_000306B) Harda: Firecrackers scattered near the blast site at a firecracker factory, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_06_2024_000304B) Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inquires about the condition of the people injured in the Harda's firecrackers factory blast accident, at the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inquires about the condition of the people injured in the Harda's firecrackers factory blast accident, at the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)