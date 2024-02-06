Photos: CM Mohan Yadav meets injured of Harda accident

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th February 2024 9:05 pm IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inquires about the condition of the people injured in the Harda's firecrackers factory blast accident, at the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Harda: Rescue work underway after blast and fire at a firecracker factory, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_06_2024_000308B)
Harda: Smoke rises after blast and fire at a firecracker factory, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_06_2024_000307B)
Harda: Rescue and relief work underway after a blast took place at a firecracker factory, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_06_2024_000306B)
Harda: Firecrackers scattered near the blast site at a firecracker factory, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_06_2024_000304B)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inquires about the condition of the people injured in the Harda’s firecrackers factory blast accident, at the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inquires about the condition of the people injured in the Harda’s firecrackers factory blast accident, at the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th February 2024 9:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button