Photos: Counting underway for J&K Assembly elections 2024

The counting of votes started for all 90 Assembly constituencies in 20 districts, including 9 ST and 7 SC seats, at 8 am on Tuesday, October 8.

Party workers waiting for results at the counting centre in SKICC Srinagar on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

The political fate of 873 candidates, including senior leaders of the National Conference (NC), BJP, Congress, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Conference, Apni Party, CPI(M), Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Independent candidates will be decided.

Chief electoral officer PK Pole told reporters that 28 counting centres have been set up across J&K for counting votes. Postal votes were counted first.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will nominate five members to the J&K Assembly on the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Among these five, two will be women, two migrant Kashmiri Pandits, one of whom should be a woman, and one representative of the West Pakistan refugees.

Exit polls have put the NC-Congress alliance in a strong position with the regional party getting the lion’s share of the seats. BJP is expected to slightly improve on its tally of 25 seats which it had won in the 2014 polls while the PDP, which had won 28 seats in the 2014 polls, is predicted to win less than 10 seats this time by the Exit Polls.