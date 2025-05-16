Photos: Defence minister Rajnath Singh meets soldiers in Srinagar

Srinagar: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after Operation Sindoor.

During his visit, the defence minister paid homage to the civilians killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country following Operation Sindoor.

He also commended the courage of the injured soldiers and wished for their speedy recovery.

Expressing gratitude to the soldiers for the cross-border strikes, Singh said, “I come here today with a message from the people of India — ‘we are proud of our forces’.”

In this image posted by @rajnathsingh via X on May 15, 2025, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor, in Srinagar. (@rajnathsingh on X via PTI Photo)

In this image posted by @rajnathsingh via X on May 15, 2025, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers sweets to an army officer at the Badami Bagh Cantt., during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor, in Srinagar. J-K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen. (@rajnathsingh on X via PTI Photo)

In this image released by PIB on Thursday, May 15, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with troops during a visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt, in Srinagar. (PIB via PTI Photo)

In this image released by PIB on Thursday, May 15, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses army soldiers during a visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt, in Srinagar. (PIB via PTI Photo)

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to continue equipping the forces with advanced weapons, platforms and modern infrastructure.

“Our government has ensured that our forces are prepared for every situation. Many new-generation equipment, such as modern rifles, missile defence shields and drones, are being rapidly manufactured in India. “Connectivity has been ensured along the LoC (Line of Control) and the LAC (Line of Actual Control) like never before. The government is trying to serve the soldiers for the devotion and readiness with which they serve the country,” Singh said.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials of the Indian Army were present during the interaction at the Badami Bagh Cantt.