Rajnath Singh to visit Gujarat’s Bhuj airbase today

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat for a two-day visit on Friday.

The Defence Minister will also visit the India-Pakistan border region.

During his visit, Singh is expected to evaluate the operational preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces in the region and examine the effectiveness of strengthened security measures following Pakistan’s recent unsuccessful drone incursions.

Amid military tensions, the Pakistani Army attempted to target India‘s Bhuj using drones.

However, India’s security forces successfully thwarted Pakistan’s repeated attacks with the assistance of air defence systems. Eventually, after facing continuous military setbacks and no success, Pakistan called for a ceasefire.

Bhuj Rudra Mata Air Force Station is a key installation of the Indian Air Force located in Bhuj.

The station shares its runway with the civilian Bhuj Airport and functions under the South Western Air Command (SWAC).

Bhuj Air Force Station, which houses the 27 Wing, is a critical base for air defence and surveillance due to its proximity to the India-Pakistan border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning visited the Adampur Air Base in Punjab.

During his visit to the Adampur Air Base, the Prime Minister was briefed by Air Force officers and interacted with the personnel involved in the operation.

Adampur Air Base falls under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force.

Several operations, including Operation Sindoor, were led by the Western Air Command, with Air Marshal Jeetendra Chaudhry, the Western Air Command Chief, overseeing the missions in coordination with the Chief of Air Staff.

The Western Air Command is one of the most critical operational commands of the Indian Air Force, covering a vast and strategic region — from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

This region includes some of the most sensitive borders and forward airbases, making it the nerve centre for any aerial military action involving Pakistan.

Rajnath Singh recently reviewed the security situation along India’s western border. The border areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat, which lie adjacent to Pakistan, are part of the western frontier.

The security review meeting, which focused on the safety of the nation’s borders, was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Army and Navy Chiefs, and senior officials.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the meeting held on Tuesday in New Delhi discussed the security situation on the western borders.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, provided detailed information regarding the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border with Pakistan.

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India destroyed terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. In retaliation, the Pakistani military launched drone strikes across Indian territories, sending 300 to 400 drones. However, the Indian Air Defence Systems effectively downed these drones, inflicting a significant defeat on Pakistan. Following this setback, Pakistan called for a ceasefire and stated it would refrain from further firing across the border.

The Defence Minister’s upcoming visit sends a clear message to Pakistan and its allies: the Pakistani drone attacks on Indian airbases have had no impact, and in fact, Pakistan has faced considerable losses. The drones, which Pakistan imported, proved to be ineffective.

While India successfully neutralised Pakistan’s drones, Indian airbases remain fully operational and secure.

In a similar incident, the Pakistani military attempted to target the Adampur Airbase in Punjab with drones, but India’s robust air defence system neutralised the attacks.