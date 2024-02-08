Photos: DMK protest at the Parliament in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2024 4:08 pm IST
New Delhi: DMK MPs TR Baalu, Kanimozhi, A Raja and others stage a protest at the Gandhi statue against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to the states, at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_08_2024_000010B)
New Delhi: DMK MPs TR Baalu, Kanimozhi, Tiruchi Siva, A Raja and others stage a protest at the Gandhi statue against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to the states, at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: DMK MPs TR Baalu, Kanimozhi and others stage protest at the Gandhi statue against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to the states, at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: DMK MPs TR Baalu, Kanimozhi, A Raja and others stage a protest at the Gandhi statue against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to the states, at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

