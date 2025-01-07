Photos: Earthquake near Tibet-Nepal border

Earthquake caused tremors in Bihar and several parts of north India.

Earthquake in Tibet
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for survivors in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. AP/PTI

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the Tibet-Nepal border on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The quake with its epicentre 93 km northeast of Lobuche, near the NepalTibet border, occurred at 6.35 am.

The earthquake, centred at a depth of 10 kilometres, caused tremors in Bihar and several parts of north India, the official said.

7.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal; tremors felt across north India
Earthquake in Kathmandu
Nepalese people look on after rushing out of their homes in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Jan.7, 2025.AP/PTI
Earthquake in Kathmandu
Nepalese people stand after rushing out of their homes in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Jan.7, 2025. AP/PTI

Quake in Tibet kills 95 people

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck near one of Tibet’s holiest cities on Tuesday, killing at least 95 people and injuring 130 others with tremors also shaking buildings and forcing people to run to the streets in neighbouring Nepal.

According to regional disaster relief headquarters, the quake jolted Dingri County in Xigaze in Tibet Autonomous Region in China at 9:05 am Tuesday (Beijing Time). The US Geological Service, however, put the quake’s magnitude at 7.1.

At least 95 people have been confirmed dead and 130 others injured as of 3 p.m. Tuesday (local time), state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts to carry out relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Xi ordered utmost efforts to treat the injured and urged efforts to prevent secondary disasters, properly resettle affected residents, and handle the aftermath work effectively.

Following the quake, China Earthquake Administration launched a level-II emergency service response and sent a work team to the site to assist with disaster relief efforts.

Xizang Autonomous Region also issued a level-II emergency response to the quake.

