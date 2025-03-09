Photos: Fans perform puja for India’s win in Champions Trophy final

Around 31 young Brahmins performed puja by chanting mantras.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th March 2025 12:43 pm IST
Patna: Young cricketers and fans during a prayer meet for the Indian men's cricket team's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, at a cricket academy, in Patna, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Cricket lovers across the country are keeping their fingers crossed and performing puja for team India’s win against New Zealand in the ICC Champion Trophy 2025 final match in Dubai International stadium.

Speaking to IANS in Patna and Mumbai, the cricket fans expressed their confidence about India‘s win against New Zealand.

One of the cricket lovers, confident of India’s win congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi much in advance even as the match is yet to begin.

The cricket fans applied ‘Vijay tilak’, chilli and lemon at the flexi board displaying the India team to ward off any evil eye and also performed aarti.

Patna: Fans during a prayer meet for the Indian men’s cricket team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, at a cricket academy, in Patna, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Around 31 young Brahmins performed puja by chanting mantras and announced the victory of the Indian team by blowing the conch shell.

Another cricket lover Arjun Kumar said there is no doubt that India will get the trophy.

“With our team’s good performance in Dubai, I am confident that India will win. They also raised the slogan Bharat Mata ki Jai and hooted for the Indian team,” Kumar said.

