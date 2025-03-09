Photos: Fans perform puja for India’s win in Champions Trophy final

New Delhi: Cricket lovers across the country are keeping their fingers crossed and performing puja for team India’s win against New Zealand in the ICC Champion Trophy 2025 final match in Dubai International stadium.

Speaking to IANS in Patna and Mumbai, the cricket fans expressed their confidence about India‘s win against New Zealand.

One of the cricket lovers, confident of India’s win congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi much in advance even as the match is yet to begin.

The cricket fans applied ‘Vijay tilak’, chilli and lemon at the flexi board displaying the India team to ward off any evil eye and also performed aarti.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Ahead of the final match between India and New Zealand in the #ChampionsTrophy2025, a special puja has been organized to pray for India's victory, the Indian flag was worshipped along with cricket bats, wickets, and photos of Indian Cricketers pic.twitter.com/dpHpILQsRG — IANS (@ians_india) March 9, 2025

Patna: Fans during a prayer meet for the Indian men’s cricket team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, at a cricket academy, in Patna, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Around 31 young Brahmins performed puja by chanting mantras and announced the victory of the Indian team by blowing the conch shell.

Another cricket lover Arjun Kumar said there is no doubt that India will get the trophy.

“With our team’s good performance in Dubai, I am confident that India will win. They also raised the slogan Bharat Mata ki Jai and hooted for the Indian team,” Kumar said.