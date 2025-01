Washington: Jimmy Carter, who considered himself an outsider even as he sat in the Oval Office as the 39th US president, was honoured Thursday with the pageantry of a funeral at Washington National Cathedral before a second service and burial in his tiny Georgia hometown.

All of Carter’s living successors attended the Washington funeral, including President-elect Donald Trump, who paid his respects in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.

