Photos: Funeral of TV actor Shefali Jariwala in Mumbai

Mumbai: The last rites of Shefali Jariwala, the actor known for her iconic single ‘Kaanta Laga’, were performed at a crematorium on Saturday evening in the presence of her friends and family.

Jariwala passed away on Friday night at the age of 42. Many media reports claim that she died due to a cardiac arrest, though the official cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

Her funeral was held Oshiwara Hindu crematorium. The last rites were performed by Jariwala’s actor-husband Parag Tyagi, her father Satish Jariwala, and younger sister Shivani Jariwala.

Several friends from the industry, including Mika Singh, Vikas Gupta, Shehnaz Gill, Bhaktiyaar Irani, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Ashok Pandit, were present at the crematorium.

Mumbai: Sunita Jariwala, bereaved mother of late Bollywood actor Shefali Jariwala, and others arrive at her residence at Andheri, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, June 28, 2025. Jariwala, best known for her iconic single “Kaanta Laga”, has passed away, a hospital source said. She was 42. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Television actor Parag Tyagi, husband of late actor Shefali Jariwala, interacts with the media after her last rites, at Oshiwara Hindu crematorium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, June 28, 2025. Jariwala passed away on Friday night at the age of 42. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Sunita Jariwala, center, bereaved mother of late actor Shefali Jariwala, leaves with others after her last rites, at Oshiwara Hindu crematorium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, June 28, 2025. Jariwala passed away on Friday night at the age of 42. (PTI Photo)

On Friday night, Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband. Her body later was taken to the Cooper hospital for postmortem.

“She was brought to the Bellevue Multispeciality hospital around 11:15 pm. The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival,” a hospital source said.

Celebrities including playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, Aarti Singh, Hindustani Bhau, Mahira Khan, Rashmi Desai, Vikas Gupta, and director duo Vijay Sapru and Radhika Rao, among others, arrived at her residence in suburban Andheri to offer their condolences to the family.

Jariwala shot to fame in 2002 with the sensational success of “Kaanta Laga”, a remix of the classic Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 film “Samadhi”.

She later participated in popular reality shows like the dance series “Nach Baliye” alongside her husband, and went on to appear in “Bigg Boss 13“, hosted by Salman Khan.

Jariwala’s sudden demise left many of her friends and colleagues from the industry in shock, with many taking to social media to express their grief and pay tribute.