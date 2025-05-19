Photos: Gujarat Titans defeat DC by 10 wickets, qualify for playoffs

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans qualified for the IPL Playoffs with a commanding 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are both on 17 points after 12 matches, also qualified for the knockout stages.

For GT, opener Sai Sudharsan (108 not out off 61 balls) and skipper Shubman Gill (93 not out off 53 deliveries) chased down the 200-run target with six balls to spare.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill being congratulated by Delhi Capitals KL Rahul and others after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Earlier, invited to bat, opener KL Rahul displayed great intent on a slow and grippy wicket to score his fifth IPL century as Delhi Capitals scored 199 for 3.

Rahul scored a 65-ball unbeaten 112.