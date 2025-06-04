Photos: Haj 2025 begins

Makkah: Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from across the world coverged on the tent city of Mina on Wednesday, June 4, as Haj 2025 officially began.

The pilgrims began arriving in Mina on Wednesday, the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH, to spend the Day of Tarwiyah before proceeding to Arafat on Thursday, June 5, where they will perform the standing at Arafat (wuquf) — the greatest pillar of Haj — followed by the celebration of Eid Al-Adha on Friday, June 6.

Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey.

A glimpse of the first day of Haj 2025