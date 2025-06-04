Photos: Haj 2025 begins

The pilgrims began arriving in Mina on Wednesday, the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH, to spend the Day of Tarwiyah.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2025 7:20 pm IST
Three pilgrims in ihram walk on a road in Mina during Haj 2025, with tents, security personnel, and a bus in the background under a clear blue sky.
Pilgrims in Mina. Photo: X

Makkah: Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from across the world coverged on the tent city of Mina on Wednesday, June 4, as Haj 2025 officially began.

The pilgrims began arriving in Mina on Wednesday, the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH, to spend the Day of Tarwiyah before proceeding to Arafat on Thursday, June 5, where they will perform the standing at Arafat (wuquf) — the greatest pillar of Haj — followed by the celebration of Eid Al-Adha on Friday, June 6.

Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey.

A glimpse of the first day of Haj 2025

Pilgrim in ihram heading to Mina as Haj 2025 begins.
Pilgrims travelling to Mina by bus.
Pilgrim waves with joy.
Pilgrims walk to Mina
Pilgrims proceed on foot as Haj 2025 rituals begin.
Pilgrims carrying backpacks make their way to Mina, passing emergency vehicles.
Pilgrims smile as they make their way to Mina from Makkah.
Pilgrims walk to Mina as Haj 2025 begins.
Haj pilgrim shields himself from the sun with an umbrella in Mina.
Group of Haj pilgrims walk cheerfully through the streets of Makkah.

