Photos: Haj security readiness parade in Makkah

As millions of Muslim pilgrims converge towards Makkah in Saudi Arabia for the Haj 1445 AH-2024 which is set to begin on Friday, June 14. Ahead of the largest gathering, Saudi Arabia’s security forces held a annual military parade in Arafat.

On Monday, June 10, the security forces displayed their readiness through a number of security scenarios that showed their level of proficiency and high skills to ensure security during the Haj pilgrimage.

The forces showcased various security drills, specialized and armored vehicles, in addition to helicopters.