Heavy rains pounded several parts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday, under the impact of Cyclone ‘Fengal,’ affecting normalcy and prompting evacuation.The downpour was accompanied by gusty winds and what began as intermittent rainfall in coastal regions on the night of November 29, gradually became steady leading to inundation in several areas.

