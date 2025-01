Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held meetings with his counterparts from Australia and Japan here during which they discussed bilateral issues and those pertaining to QUAD.

An initiative of the Donald Trump administration in its first term, QUAD comprises Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

The outgoing Joe Biden administration elevated it to the leadership level.

Image released by @DrSJaishankar via X on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Washington DC. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

Image released by @DrSJaishankar via X on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during a meeting in Washington DC. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)