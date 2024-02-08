Photos: Janaspandana in Bengaluru

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2024 4:10 pm IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah interacts with the public during the second state-level Janaspandana, a public grievance redressal meeting, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: People move in a queue to attend the second state-level Janaspandana, a public grievance redressal meeting, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: People stand in a queue to attend the second state-level Janaspandana, a public grievance redressal meeting, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: People attend the second state-level Janaspandana, a public grievance redressal meeting, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

