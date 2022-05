Hyderabad: More than 20 companies arrived at Nizam College to recruit over 3500 candidates at a job fair that was organized by Leonine Consulting Services and The Siasat Daily.

The mega job fair was held at Nizam College Campus, Auditorium, Centenary Block, LB Stadium Rd, Gun Foundry, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad on May 30.

Both freshers and candidates with experienced who have finished tenth, intermediate, degree, B.Ed, B.Tech-B.E, M.B.A, Diploma, and PG’s applied for jobs at the fair.

Orientation session at the job fair organised at Nizam College

Students fill in their credentials at the job fair organised at Nizams college

A large number of students participated in the job fair organised at Nizam College

