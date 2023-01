Hyderabad’s popular annual trade fair Numaish opened exclusively for women on Tuesday, January 10. During the day which is termed ‘Ladies Day’, men and boys aged above 10 years were not allowed inside Numaish.

In 1940, the day was started by the last Nizam of Erstwhile Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Earlier, every Tuesday used to be Ladies Day. However, seeing the drop in the number of visitors during the day, it was decided to dedicate only a single day during the entire annual exhibition.