Photos: Meraj-e-Alam observed in Srinagar’s Hazratbal Dargah

Srinagar: Amid wet weather, thousands of devotees including men, women, and children from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir visited Asar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal to offer Zuhr prayers on Shab-E-Meraj, on Tuesday.

A large number of devotees visited the shrine amid rainfall to offer prayers and take a glimpse of the Holy relic, which is believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Muhammad.

The holy relic will be displayed after every prayer today. Special prayers were held in almost all the shrines and local mosques here in Kashmir.

Muslims across the world observed Shab-e-Meraj on the 27 of the Islamic month of Rajab.

Thousands of devotees including men, women, and children taking a glimpse of a holy relic which is believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Muslim Devotees offering Zuhar prayers at Dargah Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Mehraj-e-Alam. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People from different district thronged to Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Mehraj-e-Alam. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A women distributes candies and almonds among devotees at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Mehraj-e-Alam. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Kashmiri Muslim women making Dua at Dargah Shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Mehraj-e-Alam. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A view of Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)