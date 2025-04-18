Photos: MI beat SRH by 4 wickets

MI chased down the target of 163 with 11 balls to spare.

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the IPL T20 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

MI chased down the target of 163 with 11 balls to spare with Will Jacks top-scoring with 36 off 26 balls. Ryan Rickelton chipped in with 31, while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made 26 each.

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH
Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Captain Pat Cummins bowls a delivery during the IPL T20 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)
IPL 2025: MI vs SRH
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the IPL T20 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)
IPL 2025: MI vs SRH
Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Aniket Verma plays a shot during the IPL T20 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Captain Hardik Pandya played a cameo of 21 off just nine balls as MI reached 166 for 6 in 18.1 overs.

For SRH, captain Pat Cummins (3/26) was the most successful bowler while Eshan Malinga got two.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a competitive 162 for five after being invited to bat.

