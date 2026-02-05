Photos: Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred meets ‘brother’ Salman Khan

Mumbai: Popular Moroccan singer and composer Saad Lamjarred, known for belting out hits such as “LM3ALLEM”, has expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, calling him his brother and thanking him for embracing him as part of his family.

Lamjarred took to Instagram to share a string of pictures featuring Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur. In the images, Salman is seen with his arm affectionately draped around Lamjarred’s neck, while another photo captures the two smiling warmly at the camera.

One of the pictures also shows the Moroccan singer posing alongside Salman and Iulia, making for a cheerful frame.

“It fills my heart with happiness and gratitude to be once again by the side of my brother, Mr. Salman Khan,” Lamjarred wrote in the caption.

In the caption section, he thanked Salman for welcoming him into his family, close ones, and friends, and for considering him one of his own.

“Thank you for welcoming me among your family, your close ones, and your friends, and for considering me as part of the family. That generosity of spirit means more to me than words can express. It is always an honor to sit with you, dear Salman @beingsalmankhan #salmankhan #saadlamjarred.”

Lamjarred, who did not elaborate on the reason for his meeting with Salman, is widely known for his music video “LM3ALLEM,” which received over 1 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed Arabic music video on the Platform. His music videos are among the most watched in the MENA region and the most viewed in Morocco.

Talking about Salman, he will next be seen in ‘Battle of Galwan’ based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China, on June 15, 2020, during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is set to release on April 17.