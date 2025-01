Hyderabad: Hyderabad welcomed the New Year 2025 with colorful celebrations and memorable sights.

At Hyderabad’s Charminar, a man dressed as a teddy bear brought smiles to revelers, posing for photos and spreading festive cheer on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The Telangana Secretariat silhouetted against the setting sun on the New Year 2025 eve, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)

