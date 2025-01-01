Video: ‘Biwi Bhaag Jayegi,’ says Gautam Adani while responding on work-life balance

Founder and Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, expressed his views on the controversial subject of work-life balance.

As per his views, work-life balance is a personal choice.

Gautam Adani supports personal choice

Speaking to media persons, the businessman said, “If you enjoy what you do, then you have a work-life balance. Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my work-life balance shouldn’t be imposed on you.”

Elaborating further, he said, “If someone finds joy in spending four hours with their family, or if another person enjoys spending eight hours, that is their version of work-life balance. However, if you spend eight hours with your family, biwi bhaag jayegi (wife will run away).”

Debate on work-life balance sparked by Infosys’ Narayana Murthy

Gautam Adani’s comment comes at a time when a debate is ongoing following Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour workweek suggestion.

Recently, Murthy reiterated the call to work 70 hours a week, urging young people in India to work hard for the country’s growth.

Murthy first suggested the idea of a 70-hour workweek in 2023 to boost the country’s progress. While it invited widespread criticism from people and doctors, the concept was hailed by many, including Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

Now, Gautam Adani has stated that work-life balance is a personal choice and that one should do what is enjoyable.

