Photos of Mahira Khan’s son and first husband go viral

For those who don't know, Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari, with whom she tied the knot in July 2007

Published: 3rd October 2023 1:46 pm IST
Mahira Khan's son Azlan and ex-husband Ali Askari (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, acclaimed for her role in Bollywood‘s ‘Raees,’ embarked on a new chapter of her life as she married her long-time boyfriend and businessman, Salim Karim.

The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday, October 1st, surrounded by close friends and family at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Bhurban, Pakistan.

Amidst this joyous occasion, heartfelt photos of Mahira Khan with her son, Azlan, have been making waves on the internet. For those who don’t know, Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari, with whom she tied the knot in July 2007. They welcomed their son, Azlan, in 2009. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways in 2015.

The resurfacing of these photos has filled fans with warmth and joy, highlighting the beautiful bond between Mahira Khan and her son, Azlan. Check them out below.

Wishing the newlyweds happiness and love as they begin this exciting journey together!

