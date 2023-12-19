Photos of Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend from Oman go viral

Mumbai: The personal life of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui has become the latest buzz in tinsel town, with discussions about his past marriage, divorce, and current relationships making headlines. The stand-up comedian openly revealed his two-year relationship with social media star Nazila Sitaishi during his ongoing stint in the show. However, the plot thickened when another woman Ayesha Khan claimed that Munawar had been double dating her and Nazila.

Amidst the controversy, Nazila Sitaishi, in a recent Instagram live session, broke her silence and officially announced her breakup with Munawar Faruqui. The video has since gone viral on social media, becoming one of the most searched topics online as fans and media alike seek more details about the unfolding drama.

🚨 BREAKING! Nazila Sitaishi said whatever Munawar said in his explanation is untrue. He said a bunch of lies. This is not only about Ayesha Khan, there are other women also involved. Means he multi-dated and cheated. She doesn't want to associate anymore with Munawar. She was in… pic.twitter.com/a8N6DN22qY — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 18, 2023

Who is Munawar Faruqui’s ex-GF Nazila Sitaishi?

Nazila, a YouTuber reportedly hailing from Muscat, Oman, gained popularity after moving to Pune a couple of years ago. Her rise to fame was propelled by her engaging content on Instagram, where she has amassed a substantial following of 914K users.

Following the announcement of her breakup with Munawar, Nazila’s photos have been circulating widely on social media, attracting considerable attention from curious onlookers. Check them out below.

