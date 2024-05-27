Photos of Munawar Faruqui’s second wife Mehzabeen Coatwala

Mumbai: The news of stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui’s second wedding has taken the internet by storm. According to multiple reports, Munawar has tied the knot for the second time with Mehzabeen Coatwala, a makeup artist from Mumbai.

The comedian had a secret Nikah ceremony with only his close friends and family in attendance. He got married at ITC Maratha in Mumbai on May 26. Reportedly, his close friend Hina Khan too attended the wedding and she also shared a photo of herself on Instagram with ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ bgm.

A picture of the wedding banner has also been surfacing on the internet and is claimed to be that of Munawar’s.

Fans are going gaga over this news and are curious to know more about his second wife. Scroll down to know more about her.

Who is Mehzabeen Coatwala, Munawar Faruqui’s wife?

According to Indian Express, Mehzabeen Coatwala belongs to the Memon community and is a makeup artist by profession. She resides at Agripada, Mumbai Central. She has 10K followers on Instagram. As per her bio, she works in Dubai and Mumbai. Going by her Instagram profile, it appears that she is a personal makeup artist of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife and dancer Dhanashree Varma.

Check out her photos below.