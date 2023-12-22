Photos: Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, CPI General Secretary D. Raja and others during a protest of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI12_22_2023_000089B)
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during a protest of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI12_22_2023_000090B)
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, CPI General Secretary D. Raja and others during a protest of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI12_22_2023_000094B)

