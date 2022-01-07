Photos: Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas

Moscow: Russian Orthodox nuns attend the Christmas Mass in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Parishioners wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, observed social distancing guidelines as they attended the the Mass. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar.AP\/PTI Photo Moscow:Russian President Vladimir Putin lights a candle during the Orthodox Christmas mass in the Church of the Image of the Saviour Made Without Hands in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, Russia, late Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar.AP\/PTI Photo