Photos: Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas

Published: 7th January 2022
Cairo: Bishop Dawod Makram wears a face mask, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as he leads the Coptic Orthodox Midnight Mass on Orthodox Christmas Eve at Church of St. George in Cairo, Egypt, late Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Copts celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar, meaning it falls on Jan. 7.AP/PTI Photo
Moscow: Russian Orthodox nuns attend the Christmas Mass in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Parishioners wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, observed social distancing guidelines as they attended the the Mass. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar.AP/PTI Photo
Moscow:Russian President Vladimir Putin lights a candle during the Orthodox Christmas mass in the Church of the Image of the Saviour Made Without Hands in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, Russia, late Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar.AP/PTI Photo

