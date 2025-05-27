Photos: PM Modi holds roadshow in Gandhinagar

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th May 2025 3:01 pm IST
PM Modi in Gandhinagar
In this image via PMO, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a grand roadshow in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, drawing thousands of supporters and locals.

The streets of Gandhinagar came alive with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, “Indian Army Zindabad”, and “Hindustan Zindabad” as more than 30,000 BJP workers and countless residents lined the route to greet the Prime Minister.

In this image via PMO, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during a roadshow in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Many waved the national flag, captured the moment on their phones, and enthusiastically welcomed PM Modi back to his home state.

Smiling and waving at the crowd, the Prime Minister was greeted with cultural performances and colourful dance sequences.

This was PM Modi’s first visit to Gujarat since India’s military strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

