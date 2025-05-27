PM Modi leads nation in paying tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Tributes to our former PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.”

Born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad to Swarup Rani and Motilal Nehru — a prominent lawyer and Congress leader — Nehru played a central role in India’s freedom struggle and post-Independence nation-building.

He became the face of a progressive movement in Indian politics during the 1920s and emerged as a leading figure of the Indian National Congress with strong backing from Mahatma Gandhi, who declared Nehru as his political successor.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X, saying, “My deepest respect to Late Jawaharlal Nehru, former Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary. A great statesman and humanist, Pandit Nehru was the visionary architect of modern India. His ideas will continue to inspire all who love democracy.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also remembered Nehru in a post, saying, “Remembering the visionary leader and the first Prime Minister of independent India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary. His contribution to nation-building remains unparalleled, laying the foundation of modern India.”

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar also paid tribute, stating, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who laid the foundation of scientific approach, secular values, and democratic structure and gave a modern direction to India’s nation-building, was a visionary leader for India.”

Highlighting Nehru’s balanced foreign policy and his emphasis on holistic development, Pawar added, “The balance he maintained in foreign policy while establishing India as an independent, neutral, and self-respecting nation on the international stage in the post-independence era is still a subject of study.”

“He introduced the view in Indian politics that development is not just about the growth of numbers but a transformation that reaches the last element of society. Today, when many fundamental values are being questioned, the concepts of democracy, conscience, and modernity given by Nehru seem even more important. On Pandit Nehru’s death anniversary, we respectfully pay tribute to his thoughts and contribution to nation-building!” he added.

Nehru served as the interim Prime Minister beginning in September 1946. After India’s Independence on August 15, 1947, he was sworn in as the Prime Minister of the Dominion of India. On that historic day, he delivered his iconic ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech and unfurled the Indian flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.

Nehru, who became Congress President in 1929, made a defining call for complete independence from British rule. He led the country during its formative years post-Independence, shaping India’s democratic institutions and its identity on the global stage.

His final years were marked by declining health. In 1962, a viral infection weakened him, and on May 27, 1964, he died of a suspected heart attack. His body, draped in the national flag, was placed for public viewing, and the news of his death was officially announced in the Lok Sabha at 2 p.m.

In honour of his affection for children, November 14 — his birthday — was later designated as Children’s Day, a tribute to his enduring legacy.