New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, according to the PMO.

Shukla created history on Wednesday by embarking on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, along with three other astronauts.

Also Read A day of 16 sunrises and sunsets: Indian astronaut describes life on ISS

In this image released by PMO on June 28, 2025, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PMO via PTI Photo)

In this image posted by @PMOIndia via X on June 28, 2025, a splitscreen shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space. (@PMOIndia on X via PTI Photo)

In this image released by PMO on June 28, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space. (PMO via PTI Photo)

This marks the first space journey by an Indian astronaut in 41 years since Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Russian spacecraft.