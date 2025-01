Patna: Supporters of independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Friday held a rail blockade at a station here to press their demand for cancellation of the recent Bihar PSC exam, police said.

They gathered at the Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station and squatted on the tracks for a brief period, which caused a delay in the movement of trains, an official said.

Patna: Police personnel detain a student blocking railway tracks to protest demanding the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE), 2024, conducted by the BPSC, over allegations of question paper leak, at Sachiwalay Halt railway station, in Patna, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)

