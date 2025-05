Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the victims of the cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and described the damage caused as a “big tragedy”, pledging to highlight their plight at the national level.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha visited Poonch town and interacted for over an hour with the affected population, including the families who lost their members in the shelling between May 7 and May 10.

Poonch: Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visits an area affected by the recent shelling from Pakistan, in Poonch, J&K, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_24_2025_000062B)

