Photos: RCB beat LSG by six wickets to seal place in Qualifier 1

Lucknow: Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a stunning six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants to seal a place in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Set an imposing target of 228, Virat Kohli blazed away to a 30-ball 54 before Jitesh Sharma (85 off 33 balls) and Mayank Agarawal (41 off 23) added 107 runs for the fifth wicket to seal a terrific result for the side heading into the playoffs.

RCB completed the chase with eight balls to spare.

Lucknow: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batters Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal celebrate after Bengaluru won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batter Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batter Mayank Agarwal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Asked to bat first, LSG posted 227 for three riding on skipper Rishabh Pant’s 61-ball unbeaten 118 and Mitchell Marsh’s 37-ball 67. The LSG captain reached his century in just 54 balls.

The win helped RCB to enter the playoffs in second place and they will next meet league toppers Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat Titans will clash with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.