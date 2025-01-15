Photos: Rehearsal for Republic Day parade

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 15th January 2025 3:03 pm IST
Rehearsal for Republic Day parade
Security personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid heavy fog, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Security personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid heavy fog on Wednesday at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Security personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid heavy fog, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Security personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid heavy fog, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Women security personnel during rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid heavy fog, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Security personnel rehearse amid heavy fog, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Security personnel rehearse amid heavy fog, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Security personnel rehearse amid heavy fog, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

