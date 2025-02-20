Photos: Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi chief minister

Ceremony was attended by PM Modi, top BJP brass and NDA chief ministers.

Oath ceremony of Delhi Govt.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on as BJP leader Rekha Gupta is sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister by Lt. Governor V K Saxena during the oath ceremony, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: BJP’s debutant legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister on Thursday in a grand show of strength that marks the party’s return to power in the city after more than 26 years.

Along with Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt Governor V K Saxena.

The ceremony at the historic Ramlila Ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top BJP brass and NDA chief ministers.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo)
In this image by PMO on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi government, in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)
New Delhi: BJP leader Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister during a ceremony, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo)

