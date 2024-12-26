Photos: Revanth Reddy with Telugu filmmakers in Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy with Telugu filmmakers in Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with actor Nagarjuna during a meeting with directors, producers and actors of Telugu film industry, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Telugu film industry met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy here on Thursday to discuss the problems faced by the film industry.

The delegation of about 50 representatives led by Telangana State Film Development Corporation chairman and well-known producer Dil Raju called on the Chief Minister at the Police Command and Control Room in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with directors, producers and actors of Telugu film industry during a meeting, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with actor Venkatesh Daggubati during a meeting with directors, producers and actors of Telugu film industry, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, assumes significance in the wake of the stampede at a theatre during the premiere show of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ early this month claiming the life of a woman and critically injuring her son and subsequent developments including the arrest of the actor.

With inputs from IANS

