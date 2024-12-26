Pushpa 2 stampede row: Tollywood delegation meets Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Telugu film industry met chief minister A Revanth Reddy here on Thursday, December 26, to discuss film industry-related issues.

The delegation led by Telangana State Film Development Corporation chairman and well-known producer Dil Raju called on the chief minister at the Police Command and Control Room in Banjara Hills.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of a row over stampede at the Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ early this month claiming the life of 35-year-old Revathi and critically injuring her son.

The film industry representatives who met the CM include Allu Arjun’s father and producer Allu Arvind, leading actors Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, veteran actor Murali Mohan, filmmakers Raghavendra Rao, C Kalyan, BVN Prasad, Vamshi Paidipally, Trivikram, Naveen, Harish Shankar, Koratala Siva and Boyapati Srinu.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, minister for cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, home secretary Ravi Gupta, director general of police Jitender and other officials were also present during the meeting.

No benefit shows hereafter: CM

The chief minister assured full support from the state government but clarified that no benefit shows would be allowed henceforth. Public safety was a paramount concern for the authorities and law and order will not be compromised, especially in relation to events involving bouncers. He also mentioned that celebrities must take responsibility for controlling their fans.

Tollywood suggestions to CM

Veteran actor and producer Murali Mohan told CM Revanth that Tollywood is saddened by what happened in Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, The Rule at Sandhya Theatre and assured that Tollywood is taking the matter seriously.

Reaffirming that all previous state governments in the past has fully supported Tollywood, director Raghavendra Rao welcomed the appointment of renowned producer Dil Raju as the chairman of the Film Development Corporation (FDC). He proposed the idea of hosting the upcoming international film festival in Hyderabad.

Actor Nagarjuna suggested the need for a universal-level studio setup to improve Tollywood’s infrastructure. He stated with the help of government incentives, Hyderabad could be made a world cinema capital.

Film producer Shyam Prasad Reddy emphasized the need for Hyderabad to elevate its stature in the film industry. Suresh Babu underscored the crucial role of government support in relocating the industry from Chennai to Hyderabad and advocated for establishing Hyderabad as a hub for global platforms like Netflix and Amazon. Director Trivikram credited visionary leaders like Marri Channa Reddy and Akkineni for making this transition a reality.

Elevate Tollywood to global level: Dil Raju

Later, while speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dil Raju said that efforts are underway to elevate Tollywood to an international level and to establish Hyderabad as a platform for world cinema.

Speaking on benefit shows, he said, “Our chief minister has given us a huge challenge to create a space for global cinema in Hyderabad. Benefit shows and Sankranthi releases are a small aspect of a bigger agenda. We should discourage further discussion on it.”

He had earlier clarified that the meeting with the chief minister was being organised on behalf of the Film Development Corporation. He said actors, directors and producers would be part of the delegation. “We have communicated to all. Those who are available in the city will attend the meeting,” he said.

Dil Raju said he would act as a bridge between the film industry and the government. “The meeting will discuss issues related to the film industry,” he said.

When asked if they would discuss the issue related to the stampede and the decision of government not to allow benefit shows and increase in cinema ticket rates for new releases, he said there would be clarity after the meeting.

A day before the meeting Allu Arjun, Mythri Movies and director Sukumar donated Rs 2 crore to the family of Revati who died in the stampede. Her son Sri Tej, who was critically injured, was now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Allu Arvind on Wednesday presented the cheque of Rs 2 crore to Dil Raju, who said he would make sure that the money is utilised to secure the future of the boy, his sister and their father.

