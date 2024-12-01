Photos: Riyadh Metro opens its door to the public

Riyadh: Riyadh Metro, operated by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), opened its doors to passengers on Sunday, December 1.

This comes after Metro project was inaugurated by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday, November 27.

The metro is now serving commuters on three of its six lines:

The Blue Line (Al-Olaya-Al Batha)

The Yellow Line (King Khalid International Airport Road)

The Purple Line (Abdulrahman bin Aauf Street–Sheikh Hassan bin Hussain bin Ali Road).

The Red Line (King Abdullah Road) and the Green Line (King Abdulaziz Road) will start on December 15, 2024, while the Orange Line (Madinah Road) will start being operational on January 5, 2025, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Passengers can specify their destinations and buy tickets using the “darb” mobile app or directly from vending machines at the stations.

Photo: @38Lahi/X

Photo: @38Lahi/X