Photos: Sania Mirza’s family day out at Hyderabad zoo

Hyderabad: Keeping up the tradition like every year, Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza organized a special pre-birthday trip for Anam’s daughter, Dua Mirza, who turns three on August 15. The Mirza family, along with close friends, made their way to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad for the occasion.

The outing was all about family bonding, with Anam sharing pictures from the day on her Instagram account. Dua’s actual birthday falls on August 15, but the zoo visit served as a fun pre-birthday celebration. “Our annual trip to the zoo on Dua’s birthday week,” Anam captioned her Instagram post.

Anam Mirza was seen in a navy-blue overshirt with bold white floral prints, paired with wide-legged blue jeans and brown flats. Sania Mirza, doing her khaala duties, kept it casual yet sporty in a black coat over a white top with black pants, hair tied in a sleek bun and sunglasses adding to her look.

Little Izhaan Mirza Malik sported a navy-blue T-shirt with white text, paired with white shorts and sneakers, while birthday girl Dua Mirza looked adorable in a white short-sleeved shirt, light denim shorts, and round sunglasses for a chic and cute look.

Sania also reshared the pictures on Instagram, joining in the excitement. Anam Mirza, who married cricketer Azharuddin’s son Mohammed Asad on December 11, 2019, welcomed Dua on August 15, 2022.