Photos: Sania Mirza’s sis Anam Mirza’s baby shower in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Entrepreneur, vlogger, and ace tennis player Sania Mirza‘s sister Anam Mirza is all set to welcome her first child soon. Anam and her husband Mohammad Asaduddin hosted a lavish baby shower party in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by her close friends and family.

The couple shared several glimpses of the function on their Instagram handles. Khala-to-be Sania Mirza too shared a few happy pictures with the parents-to-be and all the pictures are just all things love. Have a look.

For the ‘godh bharai’ ceremony, mommy-to-be Anam Mirza opted for a beautiful white outfit that she complimented with simple makeup and loose hair. Sania, on the other hand, looked gorgeous as usual in ink blue color attire.

Anam had announced her pregnancy in March this year. Sharing an adorable video of her nephew, Izhaan Mirza Malik she wrote, “#BabyAnamAsad is on its way. Please keep us in your prayers…#alhamdulillah.”

Anam got married to former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin‘s son Mohammad Asaduddin in December 2019 in a traditional Hyderabadi nikah.

Anam recently made headlines as for her new project, a Hyderabadi talk show called ‘Apne Logaan’ which airs on her official YouTube channel.