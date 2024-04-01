Photos: Spiritual atmosphere at Grand Mosque during Ramzan

Millions of worshippers experiencing the holy month of Ramzan at the Grand Mosque find a profound spiritual atmosphere filled with reverence.

Umrah performers carry out their rituals with serenity, raising their hands in supplication to Allah for continued security and blessings.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured the essence of this spiritual experience, the interactions between worshippers, Quran reciters, and those seeking forgiveness.

It also witnessed the extent of services and facilities provided by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, which ensure a smooth, safe, and spiritually uplifting experience for all.