Photos: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets

Chasing 206, Sharma gave SRH the perfect start with his 20-ball 59 with six sixes and five fours set them on the path to win.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th May 2025 2:50 pm IST
IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH
Lucknow: SRH's Nitish Kumar Reddy and Aniket Verma being greeted by LSG players after Sunrisers Hyderabad won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants, in Lucknow, Monday, May 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Abhishek Sharma (59) and Heinrich Klaasen (47) powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL clash here on Monday.

Ishan Kishan also flourished in his 28-ball 35 while Kamindu Mendis made 32 before retiring hurt.

IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH
Lucknow: SRH’s H Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Lucknow, Monday, May 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)
IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH
Lucknow: Players exchange greetings after Sunrisers Hyderabad won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants, in Lucknow, Monday, May 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)
IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH
Lucknow: SRH’s Kamindu Mendis and H Klaasen during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Lucknow, Monday, May 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)

SRH scored 206/4 in 18.2 overs as last year’s finalists recorded only their fourth win.

Earlier, openers Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) hit fifties as Lucknow Super Giants set a 206-run target.

Marsh and Markram were in top form to put on 115 runs inside the first half but LSG lost their momentum in the second during which Eshan Malinga delivered 4-0-28-0.

