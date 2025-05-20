Photos: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets

Lucknow: Abhishek Sharma (59) and Heinrich Klaasen (47) powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL clash here on Monday.

Chasing 206, Sharma gave SRH the perfect start with his 20-ball 59 with six sixes and five fours set them on the path to win.

Ishan Kishan also flourished in his 28-ball 35 while Kamindu Mendis made 32 before retiring hurt.

Lucknow: SRH’s H Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Lucknow, Monday, May 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Players exchange greetings after Sunrisers Hyderabad won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants, in Lucknow, Monday, May 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: SRH’s Kamindu Mendis and H Klaasen during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Lucknow, Monday, May 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)

SRH scored 206/4 in 18.2 overs as last year’s finalists recorded only their fourth win.

Earlier, openers Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) hit fifties as Lucknow Super Giants set a 206-run target.

Marsh and Markram were in top form to put on 115 runs inside the first half but LSG lost their momentum in the second during which Eshan Malinga delivered 4-0-28-0.