Photos: Weekend lockdown in Srinagar

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 5th February 2022 4:30 pm IST
Srinagar: Shikaras stand parked at Dal Lake during the weekend lockdown imposed by the authorities in wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, in Srinagar, Saturday, Feb. 05, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Closed markets at Lal Chowk during the weekend lockdown imposed by the authorities in wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, in Srinagar, Saturday, Feb. 05, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Police personnel monitor traffic movement on a road during the weekend lockdown imposed by the authorities in wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, in Srinagar, Saturday, Feb. 05, 2022. (PTI Photo)

