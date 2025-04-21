Pick up a ‘bowl of kindness’ to help strays in Hyderabad this summer

Hyderabad: As the summer season sets in, Hyderabad-based living space firm has launched the “Bowl of Kindness” initiative to keep stray animals hydrated.

This is a joint initiative by Gaiaa Living and Trove Craft India, encouraging citizens to place water bowls in accessible, shady spots for strays. The bowls will be available for free at Gaiaa Living.

Each ceramic bowl is handcrafted by Trove Craft India, designed to be durable and long-lasting, ensuring street animals have consistent access to clean drinking water throughout the season.

The bowls will be available at the store from noon to 6:00 pm.

Speaking of the initiative, Gaiaa Living founder Shoorthi Pemmasani said, “This is a very close-to-heart initiative, and I truly thank Nayantara for helping us bring it to life. Climate doesn’t just affect us humans, strays often have no one listening to their needs.”

Pemmasani added that the initiative aims to keep some of the stray animals hydrated.



