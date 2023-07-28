Pilot questions PM Modi’s silence on Manipur violence

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue and accused the Centre of “miserably” failing to check the violence.

Pilot was addressing a programme after appointing Hariprasad Bairwa as the new district president of Congress in Tonk on Thursday.

Underlining that rapes and murders have become the order of the day in Manipur, he said, “The Prime Minister has vowed to stay silent as Manipur burns for the past three months. The BJP government has failed. Despite that, the PM is maintaining a silence on the issue. The Parliament is functioning but the BJP is just not ready to discuss Manipur,” he said.

Pilot, however, chose to be silent on a question of “Lal Diary” of former minister Rajendra Singh Gudha.

He further said that the BJP has even failed in the role of opposition in Rajasthan.

The Congress leader accused the BJP-led Centre of discriminating against the Rajasthan government.

“The central government is not granting funds for welfare schemes in Rajasthan. In fact, the PM is also refraining from speaking on ERCP,” he added.

