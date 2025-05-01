Pilot recruitment drive: Emirates to fill 1,500 positions within two years

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has announced plans to recruit more than 1,500 new pilots within the next two years, supporting its ambitious global expansion strategy.

The announcement came on World Pilots’ Day as the airline celebrated the resilience and dedication of pilots around the world.

In 2025 alone, Emirates’ recruitment team will visit more than 40 cities globally, aiming to hire over 550 pilots.

The airline is actively recruiting for roles across four main tracks:

Direct Entry Captains

Accelerated Command (fast-tracked First Officers)

Type-Rated First Officers

Non-Type Rated First Officers.

Building on its First Officer advancement initiative, Emirates currently has more than 80 pilots on track for captain promotion. New recruits will join a team of over 4,600 pilots and enjoy a competitive benefits package.

Fly the world’s most advanced fleet

Emirates operates the world’s youngest and most modern fleet of 261 wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A380s, Boeing 777s, and its latest addition—the cutting-edge A350.

With a network spanning over 148 destinations across six continents, Emirates pilots fly to major global hubs such as San Francisco, Sydney, and London, as well as idyllic getaways like the Maldives and Mauritius. Routes traverse every kind of terrain—from dense jungles and vast deserts to the Himalayas and Arctic skies lit by the aurora borealis.

Why join Emirates as a pilot?

Emirates offers pilots a tax-free salary, profit-sharing schemes, and access to a world-class provident fund. Comprehensive benefits include life, medical, and dental insurance, along with luxury transport to and from flight duties and housing in spacious, secure villas.

Pilots enjoy 42 days of annual leave, ideal for travel or rest, along with First or Business Class tickets for immediate family and significant discounts for extended relatives and friends.

As part of a vibrant pilot community in Dubai, professionals live and work alongside colleagues from over 112 countries. Additional perks include Platinum Card and Premium Club membership, which grants exclusive access to wellness and leisure facilities across the city.

Since 2022, Emirates has welcomed nearly 2,000 new pilots—reflecting the airline’s continued growth and commitment to aviation excellence.